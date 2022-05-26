‘Travelling Pro’ Craig Lee turns back the clock at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Travelling Pro’ Craig Lee turns back the clock at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge

By Steve Scott
May 26 2022, 4.15pm Updated: May 26 2022, 4.16pm
Craig Lee took a break from the day job to shoot 66 at Newmachar.

The road and the miles may take up most of his time in his current job, but Craig Lee showed at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge he can still hit it with the best.

The former European Tour pro, now 45, shot a five-under 66 at Newmachar to lie third after a breezy first round, trailing English duo Nathan Kimsey and Marco Penge.

Rare visit back to competitive golf

Lee is one of the few in the field who can recall playing competitively with tournament host Paul Lawrie, but his ventures in competitive golf are few these days as he pursues his `Pros on the Road’ business.

In a custom-built three and a half ton van, Lee travels the country visiting clubs and outposts. He provides professional services like coaching and club repairs to those who don’t have their own.

Clients are as widespread from Falkland in Fife to clubs on Skye, Arisaig and Cumbrae.

His fuel bill would make most wince. But it’s fulfilling, almost vocational work and very different to the days when he was almost winning the European Masters on the main tour.

“My priorities are different now,” he said. “I really need to get this business up and running and make it a little more self-sustaining before I think about playing again.

“But speak to me Sunday I might change my mind about that!”

Four birdies, then four bogeys on first nine

It wasn’t exactly a cruise to 66, however. Lee started with four successive birdies, then threw them all back by the turn. On the back nine he regathered himself and finished with four birdies in his last five holes.

“I didn’t see that start coming,” he said. “My longest putt was about eight feet in the first few holes.

“I’d had a good range session in the morning but the few times I’ve played competitively recently it’s just been a struggle.

“But I went from thinking about shooting ten-under to thinking level par would be all right. In the circumstances five-under after 18 was a phenomenal score.”

Lee had his first lesson from coach Steven Rosie for two years coming into the week, and admitted he’d got back into tournament golf mode for the first time in a while.

“I walked the course on Tuesday and made notes,” he said. “Whereas recently I’ve just walked up, smashed it off the first tee and gone after it.

“I know the course quite well, which helps. If it was a bombers’ course I probably wouldn’t have accepted the invitation. But here it’s right and I can thread a driver up near these boys’ four-irons.”

Nice to know ‘it’s still in there’

Lee’s intention is to keep playing the odd event to keep himself sharp for seniors’ golf in five years time.

“I don’t think I’m ever going back out to the Challenge Tour full-time, so this is a one-off,” he said. “It’s always nice just to keep reminding yourself that it’s potentially still in there.

“But as much as I’ve played and practised shows how much effort I’ve been putting into the business of late.

“It’s been really good. I’ve taken on another couple of clubs in the last month, Falkland and Traigh on Arisaig, and in discussions with some more.

“A lot of the clubs just don’t have people to do their junior coaching. So it’s been interesting, but really good. There’s not much economy in a three and a half tonne van. But it’s not bad because I can stay, the van’s almost habitable and I can go from club to club.”

Early starters make use of benign conditions

Kimsey, the former Walker Cup player and Qualifying School winner, didn’t drop a shot in the relatively benign early going on his way to a seven-under 64. Penge missed the chance to join him on seven-under with a bogey on 17.

Dunbar’s Daniel Kay needed to be up at 5.30 am for the opening tee-time, but he’s used to that with a one-year-old at home, and fought his way to a four-under 67.

“It was just a case of continuing what I’ve been doing recently,” he said. “I’m getting into that zone, if you want to call it that, and doing everything well and efficiently.

“I play better when I’m not thinking about golf and having fun – that frees me up.”

The tournament host’s nephew Sean Lawrie was well-placed after the first 218 holes with as two-under 69, alongside Cawder’s Calum Fyfe.

More from The Courier

Tags

