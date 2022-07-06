Scottish Open’s star field proves main tours have ‘nothing to worry about’, says PGA champion Justin Thomas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Open’s star field proves main tours have ‘nothing to worry about’, says PGA champion Justin Thomas

By Steve Scott
July 6 2022, 11.59am Updated: July 6 2022, 12.00pm
Justin Thomas believes the Scottish Open has one of the two or three best fields of the year.

Justin Thomas has been one of the prime voices in support of the established tours in golf’s civil war – but he now wants the golf to do all the talking.

The PGA champion is one of the four major champions all playing at the Genesis Scottish Open. He admits he’s let his emotions get the better of him speaking publicly about the PGA Tour’s threat from the breakaway, Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

But he thinks fields like that at The Renaissance are adding to the history and legacy that makes the established game a better ‘product’ than the new rivals.

“I’ll be the first to say, I’ve gotten wrapped up emotionally from time to time,” he said. “I’m passionate about it and I feel a certain way.

“I feel like the more I read or the more I listen to what else is going on, potentially the more frustrated or upset I’ll get.”

‘The best place to play, bar none’

Thomas feels the same, but he doesn’t want to get too wrapped up in talking about LIV anymore.

“I made that mistake early on, and it’s a distraction,” he said. “I’m focused on what I’m trying to do and really trying to do that.

“Myself and others, first and foremost, now need to focus on playing good golf because that’s the No. 1 priority.

“Because if we can continue to improve our product, getting it as good as possible, we can continue to make this (tour) the best place to play, bar none.

“Just as it is right now. If we do that, then at the end of the day we have nothing to worry about.”

The Scottish has 14 of the top 15 players in the world competing. Rory McIlroy, another vocal supporter of the PGA Tour, the only one missing. That’s the kind of product the tours have, says Thomas.

“It’s definitely getting up there with the top events,” he said. “I think the (tours) partnership and now having so many PGA Tour guys here is cool. It’s only adding to the strength of field.

“Take out the majors, this is going to be one of the two or three best fields that we play all year.

“For The Scottish Open, for Scotland, for the DP World Tour, PGA Tour, that’s a huge deal. And it should be.

“Everybody involved should be very proud of that. I know I’m happy and proud to be here.”

More from The Courier

