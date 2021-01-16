Former Dundee captain Josh Meekings signs for National League club

Former Dundee skipper Josh Meekings has signed for National League Wealdstone seven months after leaving Dens Park.

The 28-year-old departed the Dark Blues last summer after turning down a contract extension following three years at the club.

Signed by Neil McCann at Dens the Scottish Cup winner with Inverness played 53 times for Dundee, taking on the captain’s armband during a time that was beset by injury.

Now he will aim to help last season’s National League South winners Wealdstone improve their current 15th position in English football’s fifth tier after recently training with League Two Leyton Orient.

Manager Dean Brennan said to Brent & Kilburn Times: “He’s a good, experienced player, he’s mainly played in the Scottish Premier League through his career but he’s had a long time out.

“His last competitive game was 10 months ago, so we don’t want to put too much expectation on him, and he’ll get fitter and sharper.

“I’ve known Josh for a long time, but it really come about through a football friend of ours, Dean Brill, who is over at Leyton Orient.

“He’s been in training over there, he played with him at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and that’s how that come about. He trained with us a couple of times over the last few weeks and we’ve been talking with Josh for about six weeks.

“We eventually managed to get it over the line, he’s an experienced signing, but the issue for Josh now is we need to get him up to match fitness as quickly as we can.

“There is no doubt he’ll get a lot of playing time in the next few weeks and we need to make sure his body doesn’t break down because he hasn’t played since last March in a competitive game.

“He’s a good professional and in good nick, so hopefully he’ll add to the squad.”