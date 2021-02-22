New date for Dundee’s re-arranged trip to Dunfermline

Dundee’s re-arranged trip to Dunfermline has been brought forward 24 hours.

The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, February 13, but heavy snowfall saw the clash at East End Park postponed.

The SPFL initially announced the game would then be played on Wednesday, March 10, at 7pm.

However, the decision has been agreed by both clubs to bring the fixture forward a day and play it on Tuesday, March 9, instead.

Kick-off remains 7pm.

The Dark Blues face a fixture backlog with the Dunfermline clash one of three re-arranged matches.

They take on Ayr United on Tuesday at Dens Park at the fourth time of asking before Inverness come to visit next week.

The Pars match will make it three midweek fixtures in a row for James McPake’s side.