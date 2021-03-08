Dundee’s Paul McMullan admits string of call-offs hasn’t helped their promotion campaign

Dundee wide man Paul McMullan has admitted the amount of call-offs they have suffered hasn’t helped their promotion challenge.

The Dark Blues played well but lost 2-1 at Tynecastle on Saturday and had hoped to get that defeat out of their system when facing Dunfermline on Tuesday in a rearranged fixture at East End Park.

Coronavirus in the Pars’ camp has forced that one to be postponed and it is just the latest in a series of cancellations endured by boss James McPake and his players.

McMullan said: “It is really frustrating because you just want to get the games played after preparing for them.

“You are match fit but don’t play for a few weeks and that doesn’t really help you or the team.

“So the call-offs haven’t helped us.”

Dundee came close to leaving Tynecastle with a point on Saturday, having looked out of it at 2-0 down.

There was little between the teams and the visitors scored through Jason Cummings’ penalty but still came away with nothing.

McMullan said: “Yes, we were close to a comeback.

“By going down to 2-0 we made it difficult for ourselves.

“We got the penalty, though, and that gave us a little bit of momentum.

“We then had a few chances to take something form the game.

“I thought we didn’t do ourselves justice in the first half.

“We didn’t play great.

“We never really started the second half well either until going to 2-0 woke us up a bit and we then began to get going.”

McMullan acknowledged the role Jam Tarts keeper Craig Gordon played in keeping the points at Tynecastle.

“He did make a couple of good saves and on another day we would have scored one of them and it’s a different afternoon for us.

“Unfortunately for us, that didn’t happen.”

The result opened up an 18-point gap between the fifth-placed Dens men and the league leaders.

Asked it was done and dusted for Robbie Neilson’s men now, McMullan replied: “There are still a lot of games left so we need to get as many points as we can and see what happens.

“I’m sure the other teams around us will be looking to do the same.”