EXCLUSIVE: Dundee tried to sign Scott Allan on loan from Hibs for second spell at Dens Park

Dundee attempted to bring Scott Allan back to Dens Park, Courier Sport can reveal.

After Hibs agreed to let their 29-year-old playmaker leave on loan until the end of the season, the Dark Blues appeared to be in pole position.

However, they couldn’t get a deal over the line, which opened the door for Championship promotion rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Allan is fondly remembered by Dundee supporters for his short but successful spell in 2017, ironically under now Caley Thistle boss Neil McCann, with his performance in a home victory against Rangers a stand-out display.

After signing for the Highlanders he came off the bench in their 1-0 win against Arbroath.

© SNS Group

On his reasons for allowing Allan to drop down to the second tier, Hibs manager Jack Ross said: “We would have preferred to have kept Scott in the group but he expressed a strong desire to go out on loan.

“Currently, and understandably given the challenges he has faced during the past year, he doesn’t feel fit enough to make the impact that his abilities should in the top part of the Premiership.

“Therefore Scott feels that strengthening his fitness and continuing his recovery in the Championship is a sensible option.

“We feel that it was appropriate to continue to support Scott in his recovery by sanctioning the loan move.”