ANALYSIS: James McPake looks to have solved Dundee midfield riddle – but insists Charlie Adam still has huge part to play

It speaks to Dundee’s gathering momentum that James McPake’s current headaches are largely positive. Not least where to put that glistening glass trinket after being named Manager of the Month for March.

Another pleasant dilemma the Dens Park boss finds himself tackling is the battle for a starting berth in the heart of midfield, given the impressive array of talent at his disposal.

Indeed, it has been a theme throughout this season: how to accommodate a swash-buckling attack without creating a cheese-cloth defence? That perfect balance has been elusive at times.

McPake has flirted with numerous pairings, strategies and tactics over the course of the campaign – underlined by Shaun Byrne, Paul McGowan and Charlie Adam all registering at least 14 Championship starts.

However, that conundrum appears to now have a solution. Following a sequence of three successive victories in the Championship – knocking three goals past each of Ayr United, Dunfermline and Alloa Athletic in the process – McGowan and the precocious Max Anderson are in pole position to be the backbone of Dundee’s playoff push.

The duo were the preferred pairing for those fixtures and allowed the Dee to showcase an ideal blend of energy, physicality and creativity; all of which will be needed if they are to escape an unforgivable, bar-room brawl of a division.

Anderson, in particular, has been a revelation. The 19-year-old’s box-to-box dashes make the Duracell bunny look listless, and his willingness to drive into the penalty area has seen him ripple the net four times in his last eight outings. Quite the prospect.

Alongside Anderson, McGowan has recovered from a costly error in Dundee’s 3-1 defeat against Ayr United last month. His performances since selling the jerseys for Mark McKenzie’s opener that day speak volumes about his character and quality.

As a consequence, McPake has been able to utilise his forward-thinking 4-4-2 with two out-and-out wingers in the form of Paul McMullan – 10 assists and counting – and Declan McDaid.

Although Danny Mullen is not averse to dropping back and aiding his midfielders, it remains an attacking outlook which only works with the right men in the middle.

McMullan’s tally of 10 assists would certainly suggest it is the best strategy to unlock his potential.

The numbers back up McPake’s current selection policy, too. While no single player should take the fall for a failure to pick up three points, it is a statistical fact that McGowan and Anderson boast the most impressive win percentages from league matches in which they have started (table below) this season.

The elephant in the room becomes Charlie Adam.

The former Liverpool, Rangers and Scotland midfielder’s numbers stack up. Of course they do; he is a player with preposterous natural talent and is the most potent dead-ball specialist in the Championship by the length of the Tay.

Seven goals and 10 assists in all competitions bear witness to that.

However, of those seven matches in which he scored, Dundee only emerged victorious once – in a Betfred Cup win over Cove Rangers. For the moment, and despite his blistering start to the campaign, Dundee are a better team without Adam in the starting line-up.

What that gives McPake is a wonderful option in reserve. In the right situation; against the right opponent; off the bench when a moment of inspiration is required, Dundee have a bona fide magician with the ball at his feet to call upon.

“When you have good players it is difficult to leave them out,” explained McPake this afternoon. “But I’d rather have the problem of having to leave very good players out than not have them there. The team has been doing well but we have a lot of games so everybody will be used.

“It’s not a case of them being out the team and that’s it, I don’t see it that way. It is a squad game.”

“It was tough because you consider whether to stick with what had been doing well or change it – that’s the job of me and my coaching staff to decide the best way to win the points in each game. We look at each game and won’t be afraid to make changes.”

Although Adam is the marquee name on the Dundee bill, Shaun Byrne is another talented playmaker, which he ably illustrated with a fine showing in the narrow 1-0 defeat against St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup.

He also boasts experience of escaping the Championship via the playoffs, playing a pivotal part in Livingston’s rise to the Premiership before eschewing a crack at the top-flight to join the Dee.

And Byrne, despite not starting a league match since February 27th’s 2-2 draw at Morton, is not far from McPake’s thoughts.

“Charlie and Shaun Byrne’s attitudes have been fantastic,” lauded McPake. “They are two players who could put their hands up and say ‘I’ve got a right to play’ but the way they train and how they are around the place is outstanding.

“Charlie has played a massive part for the club this season. Shaun, too. He was excellent when the team was having a sticky period – he was the one who dragged us through it.

Nevertheless, it would be a surprise to see McPake break up the Anderson-McGowan axis when Morton arrive at Dens this weekend.