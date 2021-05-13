James McPake: Dundee are ‘nowhere near done’ in play-off semi-final despite first leg Raith Rovers romp

Dundee boss James McPake says his side are “nowhere near done” despite romping to a 3-0 first leg victory in their play-off semi-final against Raith Rovers.

The Dark Blues stretched their unbeaten run in the league to nine matches with two goals from Jordan McGhee added to by Osman Sow’s late third.

Both of McGhee’s strikes came courtesy of a pair of pinpoint Charlie Adam throughballs.

“How he sees it, I couldn’t have done anything like that,” said McPake of his captain.

“You’ve got to look at the runs as well. We scored the same goal against Hearts when Jordan headed in. It’s something we work on.

“Adam can see a pass where he’s the only one who sees it.

“But the whole team were excellent and Charlie would be the first to say that.

“Other than a ten minute spell the game plan worked. We nullified most of their threats and we were excellent to a man even the three subs.

“They were outstanding.”

Expecting different Raith on Saturday

The Dark Blues welcome Raith to Dens Park on Saturday night knowing they are now big favourites to take a place in next week’s final.

That is likely to be against Kilmarnock after results in the Premiership sees Tommy Wright’s men in 11th place going into the final day.

They trail Ross County by three points.

However, McPake knows there can’t be anything taken for granted in Saturday’s return leg despite the dominant scoreline.

“It’s half a job but we’re nowhere near done,” he added.

“We’re in control but there’s a long way to go. They’re a good side.

“They’re a team I enjoy watching the most when they’re not playing my team.

“We look forward to getting them back to Dens and I think they will be a different side on Saturday.

“A great result for us but we are nowhere near being able to think about anything beyond the weekend.”