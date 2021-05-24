Jordan McGhee joined Dundee with the dream of a Premiership return – tonight he is aiming to fulfil that ambition at Rugby Park

Jordan McGhee arrived at Dens Park with the dream of a return to the Premiership with Dundee.

That was the future manager James McPake sold the former Hearts man on to secure the signature of the 24-year-old defender.

Now, transformed into a goalscoring midfielder, McGhee is aiming to fulfil that desire by avoiding defeat at Kilmarnock tonight.

The Dark Blues head to Ayrshire with a 2-1 lead after a fine first leg performance.

Now they are looking for one last big push at Rugby Park to earn a place back in the top flight.

“It is a massive game for the club and as players, we want to play in the Premiership,” said McGhee.

“We feel the club belongs there and we are determined to get over the line now.

“It is a tough game, Killie are a good side at home but you saw the other night we put in a good performance and matched them.

“We will look to do the same again – all we can do is concentrate on ourselves and give maximum effort.”

Premiership dream

McGhee played 40 times in the top flight after coming through the youth system at Hearts.

However, he left Tynecastle in 2017 for Championship Falkirk before signing at Dens Park two years ago.

And he says a return to the Premiership was always a target.

“Yes, definitely. Obviously I spoke to the manager about his plans for myself and the club,” he added.

“It was a no-brainer as I wanted to be part of something and Dundee has the foundations – the fans, the backing, everything about it is a Premiership side.

“So I thought it would be great to be part of that, to get the club back to where it belongs.

“I jumped at the chance, I have never looked back and the club have been great with me.”

Goal machine

McGhee has proved a key player since returning to James McPake’s side in December.

A goal at Inverness as a box-to-box midfielder sparked an impressive season where, despite a three-month injury, McGhee has notched another four goals since.

Three of those have come in the last three games, proving critical in the positive position the Dark Blues find themselves in ahead of their play-off final second leg.

That included the opening goal against Killie on Thursday night.

And McGhee, an attacking midfielder in his youth, is delighted to have been given a new lease of life in the middle of the park.

He said: “I love it. I have always thought I should have played there.

“Obviously the gaffer has spoken about it and tried me there.

“It is paying off and going forward that’s where I see my career panning out.

“Before if I had said to managers I would like to play in midfield I might have got a chance but I was playing every week in defence and I was doing reasonably well there so I didn’t want to change anything.

“But this season was the perfect opportunity for me to do that and so far it has paid off.

“I had played a few games for Dundee in the holding role which is different from what I am doing now.

“Now it is all about getting up and supporting play between the midfield and strikers.

“I always got goals when I was younger but then I was moved to the back as I was a bit taller.

“But I have always had the knack of finding wee areas in the box to get half chances and luckily it is happening at the right time of the season.”