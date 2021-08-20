Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Missing Marshall: How do Dundee take on Hibs without flying full-back?

By George Cran
August 20 2021, 12.00pm
How will James McPake replace Jordan Marshall?
How do you solve a problem like Marshall?

No moonbeams or clouds, as the song goes, for Dundee to consider this weekend at home to Hibs.

Rather replacing their suspended left-back Jordan Marshall.

The former Queen of the South man’s constant energy up and down the left flank – harrying attackers and scurrying on his own raids up the pitch – has become an integral part of the way Dundee play.

On top of that, in attack Hibs rely on their strength in the wide areas.

Jordan Marshall sees red at Celtic.

However, after his late red card at Celtic a fortnight ago, Marshall won’t be available for Dens boss James McPake to call on.

Last season Cammy Kerr stepped in as left-back and did a fine job but he remains sidelined with a knee injury.

So how might the Dark Blues manager set his team up without Marshall this weekend?

Hibs attacking thirds v Ross County (left) and Motherwell (right). Courtesy of Opta.

Corey Panter

The Luton Town man was brought in on loan as defensive cover at left-back but can also play centrally and on the right if needed.

However, inexperienced as the 20-year-old is with only two senior appearances to his name Dundee have taken it slow introducing him.

Panter started and scored against Forfar in the League Cup before setting up a goal in the Challenge Cup against Peterhead.

 

Coming up against the Hibs attacking line-up will be a massive step up from facing part-time teams, though.

A green left-back facing the electric pace of Martin Boyle is something James McPake may wish to avoid.

Verdict: Unlikely but possible

Jordan McGhee

The player for all positions these days.

McGhee is a central figure in the Dundee midfield now after moving forward from his previous defensive slant.

He has brought energy and drive to the middle of the park.

With Max Anderson returning from his own suspension, though, the Dark Blues have an able replacement.

Jordan McGhee has been key for Dundee.

McGhee has played at left-back in the past, filling in for Marshall in 2019/20, and is as versatile as they come.

His athleticism could well be an asset against the pacey attack Hibs possess.

Verdict: The most likely option

Declan McDaid

McDaid has found game time hard to come by this season but remains a useful option on the flanks for Dundee.

He did come on as cover at left-back against Forfar this season.

Predominantly a winger, the former Ayr man, though, has shown he can do an able job as a wing-back.

Declan McDaid takes on Dunfermline’s Aaron Comrie.

Should McDaid be the man to come in, it will likely herald a change in system from the Dark Blues.

McPake hasn’t varied from his tried and tested 4-3-3 for a long time now but has the option of 3-5-2 if he wants it.

At wing-back, McDaid brings ability going forward but also has the energy and work-rate to get back into defensive cover.

Verdict: The least likely of the three

 

