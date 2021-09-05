Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Dundee’s Leigh Griffiths wants to get Dens Park ‘rocking again’ as he discusses Celtic and Scotland future

By George Cran
September 5 2021, 10.00am Updated: September 5 2021, 1.57pm
Leigh Griffiths
Leigh Griffiths

Leigh Griffiths plans to have Dens Park “rocking” as he targets a second Dundee debut at home to Livingston next weekend.

The Celtic and Scotland striker joined the Dark Blues on a season-long loan on Tuesday.

With just one year of his Parkhead contract left to run, it appears his time with the Hoops has come to an end.

He also missed out on the Euro 2020 squad over the summer, despite scoring a penalty in the play-off win in Serbia.

However, he hasn’t given up on turning out again in either the Hoops or the dark blue of the national team once more.

To do that, he knows he has to perform for Dundee and he can’t wait to get going in his second spell at Dens Park.

‘I want to show I can still cut it’

“I’m at the age where I want to play games and start scoring goals again,” he said.

Leigh Griffiths has returned for his second spell at Dundee.

“This is an opportunity for me to showcase myself, still staying in Scotland, showing that I can still score goals.

“The manager (Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou) has seen what I’m like in training. I’m never a bad egg in training.

“It’s the silly stuff off the field. But I’m signed here now and looking forward to getting going.”

Asked whether he’s given up on his Celtic career, Griffiths replied: “No. Not at all. I’m still signed there.

“He will be able to get access to all my games, he’ll be watching how I’m doing.

“I need to look forward, especially playing here under a good attacking side, to showing that I can still cut it.”

Scotland

And he’s keen to impress Scotland boss Steve Clarke, too.

Griffiths made his last international appearance in November 2020, coming on as a substitute in Israel as the Scots lost 1-0.

Griffiths said: “I would like to think I still have an international future but right now it is probably at the back of my mind.

Griffiths celebrates against England.

“Steve looks like he has a settled squad there, especially in the striking area so it is about me doing my job here and making sure I am playing, fit and scoring goals.

“Then we will see what happens in the coming months.”

Get Dens ‘rocking’

All being well, Griffiths will make his second Dark Blues debut against another of his old clubs in Livingston.

With both sides still searching for their first league win of the season, it promises to be a crucial Premiership clash.

Then there is the first Dundee derby of the season to follow on September 19.

“Now I am here, I am looking forward to it and hopefully my signing puts bums on seats to get this stadium rocking again,” he added.

“I looked at the fixtures this month and it is exciting times for the club.”

 

 

