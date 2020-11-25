Youthful Dundee United get the better of Dundee in closed-door derby friendly

A second-half Louis Appere penalty was the difference as Dundee United got the better of Dundee in a closed-door derby at Dens Park last night.

The Premiership side fielded a youthful side while the Dark Blues gave recent signing Liam Fontaine a good workout.

The former Hibs and Ross County man played 70 minutes, as did striker Alex Jakubiak as he continued his recovery from an ankle injury.

For the Tangerines, it was a chance to give Appere a run-out to build some confidence after a slow start to the season for the 21-year-old.

He’s not started a first-team game since the 1-0 win over Kelty Hearts on October 13 and is yet to get off the mark in his 11 appearances so far, the majority from the bench.

However, he showed his quality last night at Dens. Midway through the second half Appere saw an effort strike the post before collecting the rebound out wide.

He was then brought down in the area and stepped up himself to fire the spot-kick past Jack Hamilton in the Dundee goal.

Among the United team were Chris Mochrie, Kai Fotheringham and Lewis Neilson, who have all featured in the first-team this season under Micky Mellon.

The home side, meanwhile, gave senior players Hamilton, Fontaine, Cammy Kerr, Fin Robertson, Jakubiak and Declan McDaid game time.

United XI: Newman, Hutchinson, Duffy, Neilson, Graham (C), Smith, Hoti, Davidson, Appere, Mochrie, Fotheringham.

Subs: Fraser, Cooney, Robson, Caves, Watson, Bisland, Lemon.

Dundee XI: J Hamilton, Murray, Fontaine, Wilkie, Kerr, Robertson, Fleming, Cameron, N Hamilton, Jakubiak, McDaid.

Subs: Blacklock, Kemlo.