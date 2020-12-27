Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson hails Jim McLean as ‘football genius’

Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson has hailed Jim McLean as a “football genius.”

Thompson also praised McLean, who has passed away at the age of 83, as “the man who made United.”

A lifelong supporter, Thompson stood on the terracing at Tannadice and criss-crossed the continent during the McLean years.

He experienced the amazing highs that McLean led his team to during that golden age.

“I was watching United from when I was only four years old so fondly remember all those glory days under Jim,” said Thompson, who was in charge of the Tangerines for almost a decade.

“He got the absolute best out of people who were already great players: Paul Sturrock, Dave Narey, Paul Hegarty, Eamonn Bannon etc. The list is a long one.

“He had his flaws and I don’t think anyone would deny that but most of the great managers have their flaws.

“That doesn’t alter the fact that Jim was a football genius,” added Thompson.

‘Brilliant coach’

“He is the man who made United the club it would become because he was such a brilliant coach.

“I consider myself very fortunate to have watched his teams during that time and it was ‘teams’ plural because he would rebuild sides over the years.

“For example, we had the team from the early to mid-70s, then came the one that would win the League Cups, then on to the Premier Division title winners and the team that went on the Uefa Cup final. Jim was exceptional at doing that.

“I suppose when the United board took him on as manager when he left Dundee they were taking a massive risk but the wee man shut his doubters up with what he went on to achieve at Tannadice.

“He transformed the club into a powerhouse, not just in Scotland but in Europe.

“Some of the football United produced when Jim was at the height of his powers was fantastic and will live long in the memory.

“This is a sad time for me, the wider Thompson family and every United supporter.”

Stephen first joined the United board back on September 26, 2002, after his father Eddie bought McLean’s shares in the club.

He took over as chairman following the death of his dad in October 2008 and was in charge of the Tangerines until March 2018.

Pandemic worries

Thompson is concerned that coronavirus will rob the United fans of the chance to pay the kind of grand tribute to McLean that would have been expected pre- or post-lockdown.

“It is real a shame that he probably will not receive the send-off from the United fans that he would have got had we not been in the midst of a pandemic,” said ex-chairman Thompson.

“I know there would have been thousands of supporters lining the streets to pay their respects.

“He will be in our thoughts, though, and his legacy will live on.”