Dundee United ace Lawrence Shankland confident luck will turn for better as Tangerines’ injury troubles mount

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland is confident goals are just around the corner after being denied by the Pittodrie woodwork.

Shankland failed to find the back of the net along with everyone else on Saturday as the Tangerines and Aberdeen fought out a 0-0 draw.

However, the Scotland striker had a fine match for Micky Mellon’s men and was just a whisker away from scoring when he smashed a shot off the Dons’ bar early in the game.

Shankland was, quite rightly, pleased with a point that was extremely hard-earned and just deserved.

He now feels goals are not far away for the man who has only bagged three for his club thus far this season.

Shankland said: “I did quite well to get a yard to get it away but unfortunately it crashed back off the bar.

“Overall, it is a performance we can be happy with as a team. It is a tough place to visit and we were up against a good side.

“I thought we held our own and did well.

“On another day I could have had a couple of goals but that is life as a striker.

“You need a wee break and a wee change of luck and some of those chances could have gone in.

“It is not happening just now but I am sure it will turn eventually.

“I thought I played well and I am sure if I keep that up the goals will come.

“You want to score all the time but you are happy if you are doing your bit for the team.

“Hopefully it will swing soon.

“It is a good start to the new year so we will take the point and move on – come on the goals!”

United boss Mellon described his striker as having the “bit between his teeth.”

Shankland said: “I try to have that all the time and it was a game we were all up for.

“It was disappointing going to Parkhead and losing by three so we wanted to come up here to put things right. I felt the performance showed that.

“We were energetic and good on the counter-attack and we could maybe have had a couple of goals.”

Mellon also suggested Shankland can be too harsh on himself.

The Scotland man replied: “I could be but I think most strikers are.

“We want to be playing well and scoring goals.”

Meanwhile, United’s injury troubles are mounting, with central defender Ryan Edwards and striker Marc McNulty the latest to be added to the casualty list.

There were already concerns over midfield pair Jeando Fuchs and Calum Butcher, with the former the biggest worry.

Edwards picked up a knock in the warm-up at Pittodrie that will be assessed more fully when the players report back for training, while McNulty has suffered damage to his ankle which will need an X-ray.

Fuchs is likely to see a specialist to check on his knee and could be out for up to a month, while Butcher has a hamstring problem and is likely to stay sidelined for next Saturday’s home game against St Johnstone.