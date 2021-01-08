Former Dundee United winger Gary Mackay-Steven expected to sign for Hearts

Former Dundee United winger Gary Mackay-Steven is expected to join Hearts today.
Mackay-Steven, 30, was recently released by MLS side New York City.
Despite reported interest from another of the his former sides, Aberdeen, Mackay-Steven is understood to have agreed a two and a half year deal with the Championship team.
He left the Tangerines in 2015 to join Celtic in a deal that also saw Stuart Armstrong, now at Southampton, switch to Parkhead.
