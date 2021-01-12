Jim McLean: How Dundee United will pay tribute to greatest ever boss at St Johnstone game

Dundee United will salute the club’s greatest ever manager Jim McLean tonight as they play their first home game since his death.

McLean – who guided United to the league title and made them a force in Europe – passed away on Boxing Day at the age of 83 following a battle with dementia.

The Tangerines were due to pay their respects to the legendary boss on Saturday.

But the match against St Johnstone – live on DUTV – was cancelled because of a frozen pitch and rescheduled for tonight.

In the immediate aftermath of McLean’s passing, United opened an online book of condolences which thousands of supporters have since signed in memory of the football great.

Current gaffer Micky Mellon and his first-team players observed a minute’s silence and wore black armbands at games against Celtic and Aberdeen.

And for the visit of Saints, the Tannadice side produced a special 80-page limited edition match-day programme in memory of McLean, with proceeds going to Alzheimer Scotland.

𝐉𝐈𝐌 𝐌𝐂𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐍 𝟏𝟗𝟑𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎

Special Commemorative Programme is on sale now priced £5 · Proceeds from the sale will be donated to @alzscot 💜 · Limited Edition 80-page edition · In-store from noon at five locations More details:

🔗https://t.co/7uQfHAuPQ6 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 8, 2021

Fifty per cent of the pay-per-view revenue from the match will also go towards the charity after United’s partners Stream Digital waived their fees for the fixture.

Tangerines stars will wear tribute t-shirts during the warm-up while there will be a minute’s applause before the game and during it – the second one in the 83rd minute, a nod to the club’s 1983 title triumph under McLean.

The Scottish Premiership outfit have also set a Just Giving page in McLean’s name to raise funds for charity, with £2,000 in donations received so far.

Remembering legends of the game

It reads: “Jim McLean’s family asked that donations to this Just Giving page also be made in memory of Billy McNeill and Frank Kopel, who both also had Alzheimer’s disease.

“The monies received through this Just Giving page will be donated across two dementia charities:

“Alzheimer Scotland, Scotland’s leading dementia charity, campaigns for the rights of people with dementia and their families and carers and provides vital support services through a network of Dementia Resource Centres and a 24-hour Freephone Dementia Helpline (0808 808 3000).

“And the Billy McNeill Fund, which sits within the Battle Against Dementia charity and was established to provide support to professional football players and their families in Scotland who have been affected by dementia.”

United supporters have paid their respects to McLean – who turned out for Hamilton, Clyde, Dundee and Kilmarnock during his playing career – in recent weeks by leaving cards, flags and scarves outside his beloved Tannadice.

Asked if his stars will take in the tributes when they arrive for the match against St Johnstone, Mellon said: “It should mean something to the players. The club should always have a tribute to Jim McLean.

‘Jim McLean will never be forgotten’

“It should always have Jim McLean about it. It shouldn’t just be about a moment.

“Jim McLean should always be around here. We all know very clearly what he did for Dundee United.

“For me, it will be good for the football club to show their gratitude to him in this moment.

“But Jim McLean will always be Dundee United. Dundee United will always be grateful to Jim McLean. That will never change.

“He will never be forgotten here. That’s for sure.”