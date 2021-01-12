Wednesday, January 13th 2021 Show Links


Lawrence Shankland: Dundee United star’s 50-yard wonder goal hailed by pundits including Scotland legend James McFadden

by Marc Deanie
January 12 2021, 8.50pm Updated: January 13 2021, 9.42am
© SNS GroupDUNDEE, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 12: Dundee United's Lawrence Shankland (centre) celebrates making it 2-2 during the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and St Johnstone at Tannadice Park on January 12, 2021, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Lawrence Shankland celebrates.

Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland was hailed by Scotland legend James McFadden after his 50-yard wonder goal against St Johnstone.

The Tangerines man netted one of the strikes of the season when he collected a pass from Louis Appere on the right wing, just inside the Saints half, before catching Zander Clark out with a spectacular shot.

Fans, who shared DUTV footage of it on Twitter, raved about the goal on Twitter, as did players past and present.

Lawrence Shankland pays tribute to Dundee United legend Jim McLean.
Lawrence Shankland pays tribute to Dundee United legend Jim McLean in warm-up.

BBC Scotland pundit James McFadden – no stranger to wonder strikes during his career including that goal for the national team in France – said: “Sensational. Brilliant finish. Zander Clark running back, absolutely no chance.

“Magnificent from Lawrence Shankland.

“For him to have the vision to see it first of all, but then the audacity to try it and the execution, was absolutely magnificent.

James McFadden scores famous goal against France.
James McFadden scores famous goal against France.

“That’ll do him the world of good.”

Ex-Scotland and United gaffer Craig Levein, also speaking on the Beeb, added: “What a fantastic goal that was. The ball had to be absolutely perfect. What a finish.”

Former Tannadice captain Sean Dillon – doing DUTV commentary for the game – called it “magic” while Sheffield Wednesday’s ex-Rangers ace Josh Windass praised the effort on Twitter.

The match finished 2-2, with Appere giving the hosts the lead before a Guy Melamed equaliser.

Chris Kane put Saints in front in the 38th minute before Scotland frontman Shankland stole the show with his strike eight minutes after the interval.