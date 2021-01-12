Praise from both managers for Lawrence Shankland wonder goal as Dundee United and St Johnstone draw at Tannadice

Lawrence Shankland scored a “special goal” on an emotional night when a special manager was honoured by Dundee United.

With tributes paid to the club’s legendary boss Jim McLean before and during the 2-2 draw with St Johnstone, it was somehow fitting that Shankland’s wonder strike was delivered from near the touchline where McLean reigned supreme for so long.

The lob measured 53 yards and sailed over goalkeeper Zander Clark’s head.

It wasn’t enough to win the game for the Tangerines, instead levelling the score.

52.98 yards out

It was still fabulous and would have brought a smile to McLean’s face had it happened under his charge.

Home manager Micky Mellon said: “It was a special goal.

“He just knows where the goal is and he struck it so cleanly.

“It was like a golfer striking a drive. It was that kind of noise.

“It was so straight and so true that you think to yourself that’s got a chance of going in.

“It was a ridiculous moment to see it hit the back of the net.

“I’m pleased I’ve seen it. I don’t know how you measure great goals but this one was certainly fantastic.

“Everyone should be celebrating what was a fantastic moment.”

McDiarmid manager Callum Davidson even joined in the praise for Shankland’s goal.

He said: “I thought the first half was pretty even but in the second half they didn’t create any chances apart from a wonder strike.

“I didn’t think he was going to shoot but it was just a wonder goal and sometimes you have to hold your hands up.

“He has the capability to do that and he showed that tonight.”

The game also saw Guy Melamed score his first goal for the Perth side, which pleased Davidson.

“It was great for Guy to get on the scoresheet as he has waited a long time,” said the Saints gaffer.

“It has taken him a while to get up to speed with the Scottish game without any reserve football.

“For me this was a reward for how hard he has worked over the past two or three weeks.

“He is a clever player who wants to succeed so hopefully he can push on from this.

“We know he is a goalscorer but I thought he also worked very hard outside the box as well.

“It was good to see Chris Kane score as well. “