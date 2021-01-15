Dundee United’s home Premiership clash with Celtic to be shown live on Sky Sports

Dundee United’s home Premiership game against Celtic will be shown live on Sky Sports.
The Tannadice match has been moved to Sunday, March 7 with a 12 noon kick-off.
The Hoops’ visit to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone will also been broadcast by Sky on Sunday, February 14 (12 noon kick-off).
Dundee United boss Micky Mellon hails Nicky Clark and says sorry for celebrations that followed Lawrence Shankland’s wonder goal
