Dundee United’s home Premiership clash with Celtic to be shown live on Sky Sports

by Ian Roache
January 15 2021, 11.31am Updated: January 15 2021, 11.46am
© SNS GroupUnited in action against Celtic.
Dundee United’s home Premiership game against Celtic will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The Tannadice match has been moved to Sunday, March 7 with a 12 noon kick-off.

The Hoops’ visit to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone will also been broadcast by Sky on Sunday, February 14 (12 noon kick-off).

