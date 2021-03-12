Dundee United youngsters Kai Fotheringham and Lewis Neilson join Falkirk on loan until the end of the season

Dundee United kids Kai Fotheringham and Lewis Neilson have joined Falkirk on loan until the end of the season.

The 17-year-old academy graduates will link up with the Bairns for the remainder of their League One campaign, working under co-managers, former United stars, David McCracken and Lee Miller.

The Tangerines have high hopes for young attacker Fotheringham and teen defender Neilson and will look to see them develop in the lower leagues as Leagues One and Two get set to return later this month.

Both players made their Terrors’ debuts this season but will get more first-team opportunities at the Falkirk Stadium as they push for promotion.

United’s head of player pathway and loans Brian Grant said: “This is an opportunity for Lewis and Kai to go and get regular game time. They are being trained and developed at a high level but need to be playing regular football.

“Both players have experienced first-team football this season and going on loan to Falkirk will allow them to gain further on-field knowledge and experience to connect with their continued development here.

“They will face demands and expectancy that will come with challenging for the title and the loan move will serve them and the club well for when they come back to Tannadice in the summer.”