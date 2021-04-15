Scottish Cup: Where on TV can you watch Dundee United, St Johnstone and other key ties this weekend?

Dundee United and St Johnstone will be looking to take another step on the road to Hampden glory as the Scottish Cup returns this weekend.

United head north to Angus to take on interim boss Gary Irvine’s Forfar Athletic for a place in the quarter-finals on Friday night.

Micky Mellon will be aiming to emulate Ivan Golac (1994) and Peter Houston (2010) as Scottish Cup-winning Terrors bosses.

Saints also face League One opposition, welcoming Danny Lennon’s Clyde to Perth on Saturday.

Callum Davidson, who has already won the League Cup and guided Saints to the top six in his first season at the helm, will be hoping a win at McDiarmid Park takes them a step closer to replicating the club’s 2014 Scottish Cup win under Tommy Wright.

What TV channel is Forfar v Dundee United and St Johnstone v Clyde in the Scottish Cup fourth round on?

United’s trip to take on the Loons is a 7.45pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on the BBC Scotland channel.

Coverage from Station Park starts at 7.30pm.

Saints’ meeting with The Bully Wee, which kicks off at 5.30pm, was not chosen for terrestrial or mainstream TV.

However, the tie will be shown

live on Saints TV with pay per view tickets costing £12.50.

Aberdeen or Livingston lie in wait for United while Old Firm winner could meet Saints

If United are to progress into the last eight, they will meet the winner of Aberdeen v Livingston.

Livi’s trip to Pittodrie for their last-16 clash will be beamed out

live on Premier Sports 1 from 5pm. The match itself kicks off at 5.30pm.

Should Saints make it past Clyde they will face the winner of Sunday’s Old Firm derby.

Celtic head for Ibrox to take on arch rivals Rangers for a place in the last eight.

That match will also be shown live on Premier Sports 1 from 1.30pm, with the game kicking off at 3pm.