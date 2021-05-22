Ross Graham feels he is ready to challenge for a place in the Dundee United first-team after a successful loan spell at Cove Rangers.

Graham made 24 appearances in all competitions for the League One side this season as they fell short of a third successive promotion in the play-offs.

The left-sided centre-half impressed during the run-in for Paul Hartley’s side, featuring against full-time opposition as well as getting big cup ties under his belt against Hibernian and Rangers.

The challenge now for Graham is to break into United’s senior squad in their second season back in the top flight.

Graham said: “That was always the plan. Come to Cove, get some experience, then the following season start to push the United first-team.

“That’s me done two loan spells now and I feel I’ve done well. I’m ready to take the next step into Dundee United’s first team.

“The team have done well to stay in the league and take it forward from this season. They’ve got a good squad so hopefully I can get in there and get a regular place for next season.”

United currently have club captain Mark Reynolds at centre-back, while Mark Connolly was ruled out with a cruciate ligament injury after the 1-1 draw with Motherwell.

Ryan Edwards joined from Blackpool last summer, while the Tangerines also have a highly-rated young centre-half in Kerr Smith breaking through.

Graham added: “It’s going to be competitive. You’ve got Mark Reynolds there, the club captain, who’s a good team player and good to have around.

“There’s another couple of centre-backs as well and the places in the team are really competitive. I need to hit the ground running when I come back.

💬 “I want to thank all of the lads who were with us on loan for the contributions they made in what was a good season for us." The manager paid tribute to the group of loan players who were with us in our first season playing in League One 👉 https://t.co/leqZSRLtT9 pic.twitter.com/uE3ZFFx1E8 — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) May 17, 2021

“Mark (Connolly) picked up an injury in the last game so he’s out for a few months. Hopefully he’s back fit sooner rather than later because he’s a big player for us and helps the young boys out a lot.

“We’ve got a good squad. Hopefully we can build from this season and go one better.”

Graham feels he heads back to Tannadice a better player and has benefitted from stepping out into senior football once again.

The 20-year-old previously had a loan spell with Elgin City in League Two and has embraced the challenge.

He said: “It was a new experience for me going out and playing in League One, trying to establish myself at Cove. Coming up against different teams and styles, different strikers and how to adapt in different situations has helped me.

“It’s a whole different environment from academy football. You’re playing for positions in the league, points, win bonuses; it was really good to learn the game that way and how men’s football actually is.”