Dundee United to begin discussions with potential managers this week – including bookies favourite Tam Courts

Dundee United will get the ball rolling in their hunt for a new manager this week.

The United board are to begin discussions with “several exciting candidates” following the departure of Micky Mellon last week.

Youth academy coach and head of tactical performance Tam Courts will be one of them as the Tangerines deliberate who will be their new boss.

A list of potential gaffers has been drawn up with the Terrors putting out the feelers on their top targets to replace Mellon – set to re-join Tranmere Rovers tomorrow.

Former Kelty Hearts defender and boss Courts is highly thought of internally at Tannadice, with the bookies making the 39-year-old the clear favourite to land the role.

The Tangerines have made no secret of youth development being at the centre of their long-term strategy and appointing a young manager would certainly push them further down that direction of travel.

However, the Terrors appear keen to conduct a thorough process and won’t be rushing anything before unveiling their new man.