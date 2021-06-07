Tam Courts and Liam Fox are set to be unveiled as Dundee United’s new management team.

Courts, 39, will be confirmed as United’s new head coach in the coming days, succeeding Micky Mellon following his departure in May.

He previously managed Kelty Hearts in the East of Scotland League, winning five major honours prior to leaving the Fife outfit in 2018, narrowly missing out on the manager’s position at East Fife in the subsequent weeks.

Following interviews for a variety of positions at clubs such as Sheffield United, West Ham and an opportunity in Holland at NAC Breda, Courts joined the United academy in the early part of 2020 as head of tactical performance.

Courier Sport understands Courts will be assisted by Fox, 37, who has turned down the opportunity to become a coach at Hibernian alongside Jack Ross in order to make the move to Tannadice.

The former Cowdebeath manager was most recently the number two to David Martindale at Livingston but left the Lions in order to pursue another position which, at the time, looked likely to be at Easter Road.

Fox has also worked with Hearts under Craig Levein and enjoyed a playing career with the likes of Inverness, Livi and Raith Rovers.