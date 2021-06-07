Stevie Frail departs Tannadice with Dundee United poised to announce Tam Courts and Liam Fox

Stevie Frail has left Dundee United with the club poised to announce Tam Courts as its new manager.

Frail, who was No 2 to recently-departed boss Micky Mellon, exits Tannadice with immediate effect.

The 51-year-old former Hearts coach and Dundee player spent one season with the Terrors working under Mellon, who has now since re-joined Tranmere Rovers.

In a statement, sporting director Tony Asghar said: “The work Stephen has carried out since joining last summer has been fantastic and I would like to take the opportunity to thank him for this.

“It has not been an easy season for anyone – with the Covid-19 pandemic ensuring that football clubs were much different places – however Stephen was key in ensuring that there was a good togetherness among staff and players throughout the season.

“With changes in the management of the first team, it was mutually agreed that Stephen would move on and I would like to wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

As revealed by Courier Sport, the Tangerines are to unveil a new management team with the club’s head of tactical performance Courts set to be promoted to the gaffer’s office.

He’ll be assisted by former Hearts coach Liam Fox as the club prepare for the 2021/22 season.

It will begin in just over four weeks’ time with Courts taking charge of United against former team Kelty Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup on July 9.