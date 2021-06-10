Tam Courts will get full respect of Dundee United players insists star man Lawrence Shankland

New Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts will get the full respect of his players says star striker Lawrence Shankland.

Courts, promoted from his position as head of tactical performance this week, will lead the Tangerines into the 2021/22 Premiership season with little experience of top-flight management.

However, for hitman Shankland, that doesn’t matter.

The 25-year-old forward was impressed with Courts when he took charge of the first team for 10 days last term amid a Covid-19 outbreak among then-boss Micky Mellon’s coaching staff.

Although he says everyone will have to get used to Courts’ change of rank in the Terrors’ set-up, Shankland believes a new approach will be refreshing.

‘We’ll have to get used to calling him gaffer’

“With a new manager coming in, it’s a fresh start for us,” the Scotland cap said, speaking on The Go Radio Football Show.

“We worked with him for 10 days last year and it was enjoyable.

“I’m sure he will get the full respect he deserves as the manager.

“We’ll have to get used to calling him gaffer, though!”

In terms of personal targets, Shankland has his sights set on more goals next time out.

He notched nine in the last campaign, after he found the back of the net 28 times in the Championship the season prior, and wants to better that.

With a year left to run on his deal, however, there is speculation surrounding his future.

That is something Shanks has grown accustomed to, though, and insists he is looking forward to next season.

As ever goals are the target for Shanks

“As a striker, you want to be scoring a lot more than that,” he said of his total for last season.

“I’m my own worst critic and I know when I have had a bad season but it was more somewhere in the middle.

“I never usually set myself targets I just want to score as many as I can and that is my intention next season.

“Ultimately, I can be pleased with my work and have something to work on next season.

“I was never going to replicate those numbers (of goals in the Championship) in the Premiership for Dundee United, you have to be playing for Celtic or Rangers to get those 15 chances a game.

“I’m not too disappointed with it. I’m looking forward to next season.”