Dundee United to face Berwick, Brechin and Cowdenbeath as Tangerines firm up pre-season friendly and kit launch plans

Dundee United are to take on Berwick Rangers, Brechin City and Cowdenbeath in friendlies as Thomas Courts prepares to make his dugout debut.

The Tangerines have announced their pre-season plans, starting with a side made up of reserve and youth players heading across the border to face Berwick Rangers.

A United XI will meet the Lowland League side, now managed by former Forfar gaffer Stuart Malcolm, at Shielfield Park next Wednesday, June 30.

Kick off for that one is 7.45pm with tickets available direct from Berwick.

📆 Some key dates for your diaries as our pre-season friendlies have now been confirmed, along with arrangements for the launch of our 2021/22 home and away kits.#UnitedTogether https://t.co/bVSnVz1xUO — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) June 23, 2021

On that same evening, the first team will play former United man Gary Bollan’s Cowdenbeath at the club’s St Andrews training base in a closed-doors encounter.

The Tangerines are urging supporters to obey Covid restrictions and not attend the meeting with the League Two outfit at St Andrews Uni’s High Performance Centre.

The Terrors then head for Brechin, who have appointed former United boss Craig Levein to the board after recently suffering relegation from League Two to the Highland League, on Saturday, July 3.

The match at Glebe Park will kick off at 2pm, with 250 tickets available strictly to home supporters only.

United have left space in their calendar on Saturday, July 24 – after receiving clearance from the SPFL for a free weekend in the Premier Sports Cup – to welcome an opponent to Tannadice.

Their cup group stage campaign begins on July 9 with a trip to new head coach Courts’ former club Kelty Hearts. That clash – which has a 7.45pm kick off – will be broadcast live on Premier Sports.

United are also set to unveil new replica kits for the forthcoming 2021/22 season as Courts looks to better a ninth-placed Premiership finish from last term.

Details of their new home and away strips will be revealed later this month and will be available to purchase from Friday, July 23.