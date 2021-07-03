Former Dundee United youth coach Ian Cathro lands dream job at English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur

Former Dundee United youth academy head Ian Cathro has landed a dream job as assistant head coach at English giants Tottenham Hotspur.

Cathro has followed new Spurs boss Nuno Esprito Santo to London after three years working as first team coach at Wolverhampton Wanderers with the Portuguese manager.

✍️ We can confirm the appointments of Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias to Head Coach Nuno Espírito Santo’s coaching staff. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 3, 2021

Cathro spent four years heading up the United academy and played a key role in the development of the likes of Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Gauld during his time at Tannadice.

His data-led approach to the game saw him work closely with Craig Levein at Dundee United, with the former Scotland boss playing a pivotal role in Cathro’s appointment as head coach at Hearts in 2016.

Craig Levein worked closely with Ian Cathro at Dundee United and Hearts.

But after an ill-fated short spell at Hearts, where Jambos won just five of their 22 league games under his charge, Cathro was sacked by the Edinburgh side.

Cathro was criticised by some for his lack of managerial exprience at Hearts and mocked by some for being a ‘laptop boss.’

But after a year out, his stock in the game has risen again under trusted ally Esprito Santo – who previously had Cathro as his assistant at Rio Ave and Valencia.

Cathro has spent the last three years with Esprito Santo at Wolves and has hooked up with him again as assistant head coach of Spurs.