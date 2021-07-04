VIDEO: Tam Courts believes Peter Pawlett can be ‘key player’ for Dundee United after securing Tannadice future until 2023

Dundee United boss Tam Courts has tipped Peter Pawlett to become a key player this season.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, Pawlett was linked with a move away from Tannadice – specifically with a switch to St Johnstone.

But the former Aberdeen star penned a new two-year deal and looked on form in United’s 4-1 win over Brechin City on Saturday, setting up two goals and scoring one

“Peter is someone I’ve known over the last few years and he’s a really talented player,” said United boss Courts.

Peter Pawlett tipped for key role at United

“He’s creative, can play different positions and he’s got a really good partnership with Lawrence Shankland and Nicky Clark. Their chemistry came out in the game.

“He could be an important player for us. He has great experience and a lot of intelligence on the pitch.

“As soon as he gets on the ball in the final third our attackers come alive and that’s something he showed quite regularly today.

“I was delighted to see Peter extended his stay. To know we have a player of that ability, that versatility and that quality for the next two years is really pleasing.”

Meanwhile, Courts is looking forward to taking on his old club Kelty Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup, his first competitive game since taking over from Micky Mellon.

Courts spent eleven years at the SPFL new boys as a player and manager.

And he will make his United bow in front of the Premier Sports cameras on Friday.

“It’s weird how football works out,” said Courts. “I’ll face two of my old clubs in Kelty and East Fife in this competition.

Courts looking forward to facing old club

“Kelty is the first one. It’s an extension of our pre-season, it’s a competitive game and one we look forward to.

“This is an exciting time for Kelty. They took a leap of faith four years ago to join the pyramid system and are reaping the rewards from that foresight.

“Congratulations to them. They still have mileage in their development and their aspirations for the future.

“We are looking forward to going there and playing against them.

“We want to make sure we are progressing in the Premier Sports Cup and getting to the latter stages of all cup competitions.

“That’s where a club like Dundee United need to be every season.”