Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Ex-Dundee United midfielder set for return to Scotland after ending United States stint ‘for personal reasons’

By Alan Temple
July 20 2021, 8.30am
Smith attacks
Smith attacks

Former Dundee United midfielder Cammy Smith has returned to Scotland after leaving Indy Eleven ‘for personal reasons’.

Smith, 25, joined the United Soccer League (USL) outfit in April and went on to make 13 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and teeing up another.

However, the manager who took him to Indianapolis, Scotsman Martin Rennie, left the club by mutual consent last month.

And Smith has now agreed to annul his deal.

Cammy Smith.
Cammy Smith in action for United

An Indy Eleven statement read: “Indy Eleven announced that the club and Cammy Smith have mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the club, allowing the Scottish forward to return to the United Kingdom for personal reasons.

“Prior to his departure, the 25-year-old Aberdeen native notched one goal and one assist across 717 minutes of action while appearing in all 13 of the squad’s regular season matches (nine starts) to date.”

Speaking exclusively to Courier Sport in June, Smith expressed his determination to use his stint in the States as a learning curve.

He said: “I’m here to work hard, do well and score goals, and maybe that opens up doors on this side of the world.

“If it does, fantastic. If not, then I’m confident I will have options in Scotland and I believe I would be coming back a better player.”

Smith, a former Scotland under-21 internationalist, has also turned out for Aberdeen, St Mirren, Ayr United and Dundalk.

Courier Sport understands the Smith’s impending return has already alerted several SPFL suitors ahead of the start of the league campaigns.

Cammy Smith interview: ‘Robbie Neilson didn’t take to me at Dundee United – he just freezes players out’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]