Ex-Dundee United midfielder set for return to Scotland after ending United States stint ‘for personal reasons’

Former Dundee United midfielder Cammy Smith has returned to Scotland after leaving Indy Eleven ‘for personal reasons’.

Smith, 25, joined the United Soccer League (USL) outfit in April and went on to make 13 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and teeing up another.

However, the manager who took him to Indianapolis, Scotsman Martin Rennie, left the club by mutual consent last month.

And Smith has now agreed to annul his deal.

An Indy Eleven statement read: “Indy Eleven announced that the club and Cammy Smith have mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the club, allowing the Scottish forward to return to the United Kingdom for personal reasons.

“Prior to his departure, the 25-year-old Aberdeen native notched one goal and one assist across 717 minutes of action while appearing in all 13 of the squad’s regular season matches (nine starts) to date.”

Speaking exclusively to Courier Sport in June, Smith expressed his determination to use his stint in the States as a learning curve.

He said: “I’m here to work hard, do well and score goals, and maybe that opens up doors on this side of the world.

“If it does, fantastic. If not, then I’m confident I will have options in Scotland and I believe I would be coming back a better player.”

Smith, a former Scotland under-21 internationalist, has also turned out for Aberdeen, St Mirren, Ayr United and Dundalk.

Courier Sport understands the Smith’s impending return has already alerted several SPFL suitors ahead of the start of the league campaigns.