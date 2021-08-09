Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Lawrence Shankland Belgian deal is ON after Beerschot bid ‘£1 million’ for Dundee United star

By Sean Hamilton
August 9 2021, 4.33pm Updated: August 9 2021, 4.36pm
Lawrence Shankland watched Dundee United's weekend win over Rangers from the stands at Tannadice.
Lawrence Shankland is set for a ‘£1 million’ switch to Beerschot, according to a report from Belgium.

The Belgian side saw a £300,000 offer dismissed by the Tangerines last week.

However, the Gazet van Antwerpen is reporting an improved offer of £1 million has been accepted by United – and that Shankland is set for a medical in the coming days.

Courier Sport understands a deal for the striker – who watched Saturday’s win over Rangers from the stands at Tannadice – IS moving towards completion.

The 25-year-old hit man has scored three times for United this season – all in the Premier Sports Cup – and has just one year left on his current deal.

Ipswich Town had also been credited with an interest in Shankland this summer, while a number of English Championship clubs had also been watching him.

Should his move to Beerschot be successfully concluded, the Scotland striker will join former Tangerines defender Frederic Frans in the Antwerp-based club’s squad.

