Ilmari Niskanen red tape wrangle continues as Tam Courts shoots down hopes of Dundee United debut v Hearts

Ilmari Niskanen will NOT be available to face Hearts, Dundee United head coach Tam Courts has revealed.

But the Tangerines boss is hopeful the Finnish internationalist will finally make his United bow against St Mirren after the international break.

Hopes of a Niskanen debut against the Jam Tarts were raised on Thursday when the highly-rated wide man told a Finnish publication he hoped to be available.

However, despite Niskanen’s status as a full internationalist, United are STILL waiting for work permit confirmation, much like Tayside neighbours St Johnstone with their Finnish signing Eetu Vertainen.

“Ilmari won’t be available for Sunday – that’s a categorical no,” said Courts.

“He’s been able to do a bit of testing but that’s as far as it has gone because he needs to leave the country again as part of the work permit process.

“So he will have to go away then come back.

“There are no case studies because this is so new, it’s new governance.

“There is a process to go through. He scores well on the points basis, he is a full international and speaks English fluently.

“So it’s at an advanced stage because of his status and profile, but it’s more difficult than it used to be.

“Without getting too political, it’s an after-effect of Brexit.

“I know it’s not just us, other clubs are going through the same process and having to jump through hoops.

“Hopefully we can get him in for the St Mirren game after the international break.”

Courts also revealed that United expect to hear injured keeper Benjamin Siegrist’s prognosis on Friday.

“Benji has been scanned and it will be likely 24 hours before we get the results,” he said.

“We are cautiously optimistic, he’s reporting less swelling and less discomfort.

“He is being well looked after, he’s mentally fine. He’s a very positive, vibrant guy anyway and is getting a lot of support from the other boys.

“So he’s in good spirits and we are hoping for the best possible news.”

Tannadice has been green-lit to return to full capacity for Hearts’ visit on Saturday – and the match is on course for a five-figure attendance.

Courts is heartened by the early response of the United fan base to his side, who have racked up back-to-back wins against Rangers and St Johnstone.

Now he hopes to hear them loud and proud at Tannadice when former United boss Robbie Neilson brings his Jam Tarts to Dundee.

Courts said: “Hearts are unbeaten in the league so far and they will be looking to prolong that.

“Robbie is a former manager here, he’ll be looking to come back and claim the three points.

“It’s looking like we’ll have 10,000 here, so it’s going to be a great atmosphere and a mouth-watering prospect.

“It’s a testament to the players how much the fans have bought into the energy on the pitch.

“Winning games helps, of course, but I also think the fans can see the energy, organisation and togetherness we have on the pitch.

“The reaction when we scored last Sunday was incredible and I’d like to think we are creating some good occasions for the fans just now.”