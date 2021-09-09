Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Benjamin Siegrist could make shock derby day return as Dundee United keeper gets set to resume full training

By Ewan Smith
September 9 2021, 10.27pm
Benjamin Siegrist could be back in goals for United in next week's Dundee derby
Benjamin Siegrist is back in training at Dundee United and could put himself into shock contention for a derby day return next weekend.

The Swiss keeper had been expected to be out for several months after a freak training ground injury three weeks ago.

Trevor Carson has proved an able deputy during that time and earned a starting slot for Northern Ireland last week.

However, after getting the all-clear in a scan, Siegrist has resumed light training and hopes to win back his place.

He is expected offer United a major boost by picking up the pace during next week’s Dundee derby build-up.

And Tannadice boss Tam Courts has refused to rule out bringing back the fans’ favourite for next Sunday’s visit of Dundee.

When asked if Siegrist could face Dundee, Courts said: “There is a chance as he could be back in full training next week.

The return of Benjamin Siegrist would be a timely boost for Dundee United

“It’s hard to say for certain whether or not he’ll be back for the derby. He needs to go through a few different things from a training perspective.

“Knowing Benji, the way we all do, he’s trying to push the boundaries of his rehab.

“He wants his place back in the team.

“He sees the games coming up and he wants to be part of that. Benji’s well on track.

Tam Courts ‘surprised’ by swift return of Benjamin Siegrist

Dundee United fans are keen to see Benjamin Siegrist back in action as soon as possible

“It is a bit of surprise he could be back so quickly.

“That’s the great thing about getting him scanned so quickly and being able to rehab and look after him here.

“We’ve been able to get him back on the pitch and handling a football.

“We anticipated that it was going to be potentially a long injury. But, as it transpires, it might not be.

Benji Siegrist is ‘loved by his team-mates’

“We always tried to stay away from diagnosing him internally because we just didn’t feel it was right to do that.

“When any player goes down when there’s nobody near them, you always fear the worst.

“To start with, we recognised that it wasn’t going to be a matter of days, or maybe even weeks.

“It’s just been a nasty twist in the end.

“Benji is a positive character. He’s loved by all his team mates and is vastly important for us on the pitch.

“He’s a strong character and to have him back on the pitch is a big confidence boost.”

Dundee United hint that Benjamin Siegrist is back in training

 

