Dundee derby: 5 of the best Dundee United moments at Tannadice

Dundee United hold the overall bragging rights in clashes with their fiercest rivals Dundee at Tannadice.

Forty-two matches have ended in favour of the Tangerines, with 24 draws and 25 away victories.

Can they keep those bragging rights this weekend, though?

It’s all at stake in the Premiership clash in Sunday’s noon kick-off.

Courier Sport have trawled the history books and picked out five of the best derby moments at Tannadice for Dundee United.

Dundee United 6-2 Dundee – August 30, 2019

Where else to start?

United’s last win over the Dark Blues on home turf was a true tanking dished out by Robbie Neilson’s men.

After Calum Butcher’s opening goal Louis Appere made it 2-1 and from there the Tangerines were off – Butcher and Lawrence Shankland making it 4-1 at the break before Ian Harkes and Cammy Smith sealed a famous victory.

That dominance would continue throughout the Championship season as United romped to promotion.

Dundee United 6-2 Dundee – January 1, 2015

The favourite scoreline of United fans everywhere wasn’t just a one-time deal.

The 2019 match was a repeat show of the original demolition derby four years previously.

Jackie McNamara’s United side had flown through the first-half of the season, sitting third in the table.

And they got off to the perfect start in the New Year derby with Stuart Armstrong opening the scoring inside one minute, deflecting in Chris Erskine’s effort.

Greg Stewart would equalise for the visitors before goals from Gary Mackay-Steven, Erskine, Jaroslaw Fojut and Charlie Telfer sealed the rout.

Dundee United 1-0 Dundee – September 24, 2014

Last minute winners always do the trick and in a Dundee derby celebrations are even more exuberant.

That was the case in 2014 in a League Cup tie between the two as Polish defender Fojut scored the first of his two derby goals.

In a tight game with the Dark Blues down to 10 men it took a stoppage-time header from the centre-back to separate the teams.

That was after Rado Cierzniak had saved a Stewart penalty in the opening half.

Fojut’s header cued wild celebrations from Arabs and a mass-exodus from Dark Blue fans as United set off on the path to the League Cup final.

Dundee United 1-0 Dundee – January 19, 2002

Jim McIntyre would go on to score an even more famous derby goal across the road at Dens in 2005.

However, by then he already had a last-minute winner to his name against Dundee.

As derbies do, the match started with a real edge, Derek Lilley earning an early booking for sending Walter Del Rio through the advertising hoardings.

Julian Speroni had proved almost unbeatable for the Tangerines until McIntyre headed a Charlie Miller cross beyond the Argentine to grab all three points with the final play of the contest.

Dundee United 5-1 Dundee – January 30, 1980

A remarkable display of goalscoring from Willie Pettigrew saw Jim McLean’s side destroy their local rivals.

Just a month after winning the club’s first-ever major trophy – the 1979 League Cup – United were looking to go deep in the Scottish Cup as well.

In their way was a newly-promoted Dundee side but Pettigrew quickly brushed them aside.

In front of 18,604 supporters, Pettigrew notched once in the first-half before adding a further three goals in the second.

That four-goal haul makes Pettigrew the only United player to ever manage the feat in a derby, equalling a 1926 record by Dundee’s Andy Campbell.