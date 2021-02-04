Six Nations 2021: Cameron Redpath goes straight into Scotland side for Calcutta Cup clash

Cameron Redpath will make his Scotland debut against the country he trained with as the young centre goes straight into the starting Six Nations team against England at Twickenham.

The 21-year-old son of former Scotland captain Bryan Redpath opted for Scotland in January having been courted by England – for whom he qualified on residency.

Redpath played for England at all age-group levels. He would probably have been capped after being selected for a tour to South Africa as an 18-year-old, but missed the trip due to injury.

He will line up outside Finn Russell in a Scotland side with few other surprises. Saracens’ Sean Maitland is preferred to Darcy Graham, who has had few playing opportunities of late.

Matt Fagerson wins the nod over Gary Graham at No 8, but there were few other really contentious decisions for head coach Gregor Townsend.

On the bench, Dave Cherry is in line for a first cap at age 30 as replacement hooker and veteran Richie Gray gets a recall after a two year absence to cover lock.

Scotland team: Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs, capt); Sean Maitland (Saracens), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Cameron Redpath (Bath), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh); Finn Russell (Racing 92), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors); Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors); Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs); Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: Dave Cherry (Edinburgh), Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Gary Graham (Newcastle Falcons), Scott Steele (Harlequins), Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors).