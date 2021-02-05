Six Nations 2021: D still the key for Scotland’s Steve Tandy at Twickenham

Scotland’s talk has been opening out their attacking game in 2021 but defence coach Steve Tandy isn’t giving up any of his special time.

The Welshman hasn’t had to concede training hours to attack coach Mike Blair after having had a profound effect on Scotland’s resilience last year. The Scots went from being one of the most porous defences in the Six Nations to being the best in terms of points conceded.

That will face an enormous test in the opening game at Twickenham. Scotland have conceded an average of 38 points a game since the Six Nations started in 2000.

‘Flip the pressure’

“We won’t have been the first team to be put away by England,” he said. “But the start is really important. You know things may not go your way early, because they’re going to come out the blocks, but if we’ve got the ball then hopefully we can impose ourselves on the game and flip the pressure.

“I don’t think we’ll be thinking about absorbing pressure. When it comes, it’s about sticking true to who we are and riding out the storm, because that will come at some point in the game.

“Hopefully when we have the ball we can add a little pressure, make it tough for England too.”

‘We didn’t try to change, didn’t panic’

Scotland have built on their ability to absorb attacking pressure, and be still in the fight at the crucial moment, he believes.

“If you look at past experiences, winning down in Wales when we hadn’t won there for a long time, we stuck to who we were,” he said.

“We didn’t try to change, didn’t panic with losing both our 10s and (replacement scrum-half) Scott Steele having to come in on the wing. We can take confidence from that.

“Ultimately, if we get to the stage of the game where it’s nip and tuck, that will be really exciting for us.”

‘You can’t be rigid all the time’

Scotland have to complement defence and attack if they’re to thrive, adds Tandy.

“There is always evolution in defence and sometimes you have to do it a little different, work out ways to support the attack.

“You can’t be very rigid all the time in what you want. You have to adapt.

“I don’t think we’re now saying: “We can’t do that because this is what we do in defence.”

“It’s about helping the team and hopefully providing that bit of backbone when we lose the ball, so we can slot in and get the ball back as quickly as possible.”

‘I’m glad I’m not looking to stop Finn’

But Finn Russell adds that extra something for Scotland that most don’t have, and Tandy’s glad he’s on his side.

“Even training against him tests your defence in different ways,” he said. “In that way he helps the evolution of your D. I’m glad I’m not looking to stop Finn. But England have got some unbelievable players and strengths.

They have left-footers, right-footers, a two-sided kicking game. It’s trying to match up the strengths of both teams.”