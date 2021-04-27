Mike Blair takes the reins as Scotland plan three summer tests

Mike Blair will take charge of Scotland in Gregor Townsend’s absence when the national squad play three games this summer.

The former captain and scrum-half will act as Interim Head Coach for a Scotland A test at home. Two further tests in Romania and Georgia are planned while Townsend is with the British and Irish Lions in South Africa.

Blair, the current attack and skills coach with the national team, will be supported by forwards coach John Dalziel and scrum coach Pieter de Villiers. Glasgow Warriors’ Peter Murchie will join the group as defence coach in place of Steve Tandy, who is also going with the Lions.

Jim Mallinder, Scottish Rugby’s Director of High Performance and former head coach of Northampton Saints, will join the party in a support role.

Spain likely the game for A team

The first test will be a home game, venue and opposition to be confirmed – but thought likely to be Spain – and played in late June.

The Scots will then convene a full national team – minus those selected for the Lions tour – and travel to play Romania in July 10 and Georgia on July 17.

Kick-off times, venues and broadcast arrangements have yet to be confirmed.

‘Looking to create depth and competition’

Blair said he was “looking forward to continuing to build the positive culture and results we have achieved.

“This tour gives us the chance to work with a wider group of players and see how they can step up into the international game.

“The three matches will present very different challenges. As a squad and coaching group we will be looking to continue to create depth and competition for places within strong team performances.”

A reunion with Robinson

Scotland haven’t played Romania at test level for ten years, having beaten them in the 2007 and 2011 World Cups. The Romanians are currently coached by the former Scotland and England head coach Andy Robinson.

Scotland have played Georgia three times in the last 18 months. The most recent was the first post-lockdown international at Murrayfield in October last year, winning 48-7.

Previously the Scots played Georgia home and away in matches warming up for the 2019 World Cup. They won 44-10 in Tbilisi and 36-9 at Murrayfield.