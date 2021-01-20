Brechin City sign former Partick Thistle star Abdul Osman

Brechin City have brought former Partick Thistle midfielder Abdul Osman to Glebe Park.

The Ghanaian skippered the Jags in the Premiership and has racked up over 400 professional appearances in a well-travelled career, which has included spells in Greece, England and with Falkirk and Queen of the South.

City boss Michael Paton – who played with Osman at Queens – believes Osman will bring much-needed experience to his League Two strugglers.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to get Abs over the line.

“He’s another real experienced head and comes with a wealth of football knowledge as well. I played with him last year at Queen of the South – he is a leader and a real presence on the park.

“I’m happy that he’s decided to come to Brechin. He’s up for the battle – he knows where we’re at and he knows where we want to go as a club.

“He wants to be part of the journey and say he helped Brechin get back to where we want to be. We’re really looking forward to seeing him in a City shirt.”