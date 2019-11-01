Last letter Freddie Mercury wrote to Queen fan club to go under the hammer

A note written by Freddie Mercury a year before he died is going under the hammer.

The letter was the last the Bohemian Rhapsody singer wrote to the Official International Queen Fan Club.

The Queen frontman penned the note in November 1990, after completing the recording of his final album, Innuendo, with the band.

Mercury died a year later, in November 1991, of bronchial pneumonia resulting from Aids, at the age of just 45.

His letter appeared in the fan club’s winter 1990 newsletter.

Freddie Mercury’s letter (Omega Auctions/PA)

It says: “We (the band) have just put the finishing touches to our new album ‘Innuendo’.

“Hope everybody is as pleased as I am with the end result.

“We have also completed a video for the track ‘Headlong’ where the band are seen performing in full swing!

“All this to be released in the New Year. Have lots of fun! … Love, Freddie x”

The letter, owned by a private collector, is expected to fetch £3,000 at a Glam Rock sale next week.

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather, of Omega Auctions, said: “This piece is poignant, being the last letter he would submit to the well-subscribed fan club.

“The recent surge in the group’s popularity amongst a younger generation thanks to the success of Bohemian Rhapsody has helped to boost interest in Queen vinyl and memorabilia at auction.”

The auction will take place at Omega Auctions in Newton-Le-Willows on Wednesday November 6.