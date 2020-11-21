Sir Mo Farah’s wife cried with laughter watching his I’m A Celebrity trial

Sir Mo Farah’s wife said she cried with laughter watching her “scared” husband take on an I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here trial.

The Olympian faced locusts, fish guts and maggots in the ITV show.

His wife Tania discussed his trial in a video call on I’m A Celebrity… The Daily Drop, saying: “I was crying laughing.

“I thought it was brilliant. I didn’t think he’d react as scared as he did – He didn’t know what was in there so probably thought it was snakes in every box.”

Sir Mo, who won four gold medals on the track, had said he was “disappointed” with his efforts, after getting nine out of a possible 12 stars.

Tania said: “He’s always looking for the maximum, he always wants to perfect any challenge he does – so for him anything less than 12 would have been a failure, But that’s just the way he thinks.

“Even with board games with the kids, he doesn’t want to lose at anything.”

Of a snake being put around the athlete’s shoulders during the live trial, she said: “It’s his biggest fear by far…

“He’s petrified by them. I saw it on his face. It was like he went into a trance. He froze. It was like he’d left his head for a minute.”

And she said the couple’s children see more of Sir Mo on the show than they do when he is away training for races.

“They miss him obviously, but… they’re able to see him.

“When he’s in training camp he’s up in the mountains… so they go months without seeing him.

“It’s nice that they can tune in every night and watch him on the telly so they know where he is and what he’s doing.”

Sir Mo was tasked with retrieving stars from holes in the walls of the castle.

However, the stars were buried under a range of unpleasant surprises including insects and fish entrails.

The same episode also saw West End star Ruthie Henshall discuss her past relationship with Prince Edward.

Ruthie Henshall

Speaking to EastEnders star Shane Richie, she labelled Edward a “lovely bloke”, adding that she “genuinely fell in love with him”.

She said they met while she was working on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s A Star Is Born.

Henshall added: “He invited me to Windsor for the weekend, as we’re walking I’m seeing a table outside and there’s people sitting round it and I’m thinking, ‘that looks like the Queen’.

“I remembered my dad had said to me that if you ever meet the Queen, he said you curtsy and call her ma’am.

“I grab her hand… forget all about the curtsy and I’m like, ‘really, really pleased to meet you’.”

The musicals star added that she met Diana, Princess of Wales on a few occasions and the Prince of Wales gave her her first martini.

Henshall said she was later asked to sing something from one of her shows by Princess Margaret and she performed I Dreamed A Dream and “must have changed key three times because I was so pissed on martinis”.

