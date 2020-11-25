Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sarah Brightman to reunite for special festive show

Sarah Brightman will reunite with her ex-husband Andrew Lloyd Webber for a one-off Christmas performance.

The former couple, who were married between 1984 and 1990, will duet during a livestreamed show from inside London’s Christ Church Spitalfields on December 20.

Soprano Brightman, 60, and theatre impresario Lord Lloyd-Webber, 72, divorced after six years but have remained great friends and continue to work together.

Sarah's first-ever livestream event, Sarah Brightman: #AChristmasSymphony to be broadcast in 4 different streaming time zones on Sunday, 12/20 from the beautiful Christ Church Spitalfields in London. Tickets & LTD edition packages are now available: https://t.co/AyMAi57ND0 pic.twitter.com/WVMauSzUWI — Sarah Brightman (@SarahBrightman) November 25, 2020

They will perform a new arrangement of Christmas Dream, a song written by Lord Lloyd-Webber and his long-standing partner Sir Tim Rice for the 1974 film The Odessa File.

The event, called A Christmas Symphony, will also feature appearances from Aled Jones and the choir Gregorian.

Brightman herself will perform a range of Christmas classic including Silent Night, I Believe In Father Christmas, Ave Maria and La Luna.

The Berkhamsted-born singer said: “Christmas is my favourite time of year. This year more than ever, we all need the joy, happiness and magic this season brings.

“A Christmas Symphony is my way to celebrate this special time with fans and music lovers everywhere.

“I have many fond memories of Christmas with my family and hope this special concert brings some new ones for you to share with yours. Have a wonderful holiday.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber (Nigel French/PA)

Lord Lloyd-Webber wrote the part of Christine in The Phantom Of The Opera with Brightman, then his wife, in mind.

She played the role in the original London and Broadway productions alongside Michael Crawford as the Phantom.

Shortly after their divorce in 1990 he penned a song for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics with lyricist Don Black and it was sung by Brightman and Jose Carreras.

Tickets for the event, which is raising money for the Global FoodBanking Network, are available online.