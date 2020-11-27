Liam Gallagher: Noel turned down £100m for Oasis reunion

Liam Gallagher says his brother Noel turned down £100 million to reform Oasis for a tour.

The siblings have been locked in a war of words since the band’s acrimonious split in 2009.

Gallagher, 48, told The Jonathan Ross Show: “I think we’re both the problem…

“I’m half the problem, whereas I can’t be having him thinking I’m the full problem.

“He needs to take on some of the problem. The minute he does that we’ll move on.”

He said: “I know for a fact there’s nothing left on the table. We did have a good crack….

“When someone offers you £100 million to do a few gigs… There was a lot of money knocking about.

“It was £100 million to do a tour… and I’m thinking… ‘I’ll have a bit of that’.

“He’s not into it is he? He’s after a knighthood isn’t he?”

But he quipped that the pair could do celebrity Bake Off together.

“Maybe we’ll just bake some bread and that or a cake or throw strawberries at each other. Have a cream fight,” he said.

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher before Oasis split (Zak Hussein/PA)

Gallagher also told the ITV show he had to postpone his wedding to fiancee Debbie Gwyther because of the pandemic.

“I was meant to get married as well, so that was a bummer,” he said.

The chat show also features Bake Off co-host Matt Lucas, comics Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont, rapper and Dancing On Ice star Lady Leshurr and artist Grayson Perry.

Lady Leshurr was recently awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) after releasing a coronavirus-related song reminding people to wash their hands.

“The email they sent went into my junk. From the Cabinet Office. I thought, ‘This has to be a joke, has to be spam’,” she said.

“I’m not going to meet anybody, the royal garden party has been cancelled. I just wanted to meet the Queen.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs tomorrow (Saturday) at 9.35pm on ITV.