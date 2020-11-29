Dave Prowse: Star Wars fans call for release of film with actor’s Vader vocals

Star Wars fans have called for the release of the “Dave Prowse cut” to honour the man famous for inhabiting Darth Vader.

Dave Prowse, who has died aged 85, played the famous villain in the original trilogy, but his Bristol accent was not deemed suitable for the character so his voice was overdubbed by James Earl Jones.

Clips of the character with Prowse’s vocals – muffled under the famous mask – can be seen online.

To commemorate the life of David Prowse, Disney should release a cut of Star Wars with his dialogue not dubbed over by James Earl Jones. — The Impossible Girl (@actuallyalice) November 29, 2020

But after the death of the actor was announced on Sunday, some fans felt it would be a suitable tribute to release a full version of the original movie with Prowse’s voice.

Another, posting a clip of Prowse’s vocals, demanded: “RELEASE THE PROWSE CUT!”

A third wrote: “They need to release the original cut of Star Wars with Prowse’s Bristolian accent. Who knew that the Dark Lord was from the West Country?

“RIP to a hometown hero.”

Meanwhile, fans traded experiences of meeting the actor, who was also famous for being the Green Cross Code Man in a series of road safety adverts.

Hayley Campbell tweeted: “When I was a kid my dad phoned from a comic convention and asked my mum if he could bring Darth Vader home for tea.

“And that’s how Dave Prowse ended up in my house bitching about having his voice dubbed in Star Wars and how his wife made him keep his Vader statues in the garage.”

Drake Force wrote: “He was truly a nice man, I saw and talked to him almost every weekend for 2+yrs often sat on the next signing table.

“You could always tell Dave was in the room because of his huge presence. The most softly spoken person you could meet. I will miss seeing him.”

Lived in my home town Croydon for years. Many years ago he attended my junior school’s summer fete as the Green Cross Code Man, absolute legend for doing so. Spoke to everyone, a true gentleman. — Catch the Sun (@MarcWilliams22) November 29, 2020

Marc Williams said: “Lived in my home town Croydon for years. Many years ago he attended my junior school’s summer fete as the Green Cross Code Man, absolute legend for doing so.

“Spoke to everyone, a true gentleman.”

Comic artist Matt Ferguson wrote: “I met Dave Prowse a few years ago, he came up to my booth at a con, he wanted to buy my Star Wars posters. I insisted that they were a gift. He was so gracious and we had a lovely chat.

“He was still asking to pay me for them as he left, I think I said ‘Darth Vader doesn’t pay’.”

Prowse, who was a weightlifter before turning to acting, died after a short illness.

He earned an MBE in 2000 for his role in promoting road safety.