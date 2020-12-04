Giovanna Fletcher: From podcast host to Queen of the Castle on I’m A Celebrity

Giovanna Fletcher won over her fellow campmates and the public after showing her caring side during I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

She was unveiled as the winner of the ITV programme on Friday after she completed a challenge which saw her tasked with eating a cow’s nose, a fish eye, a sheep’s testicle and a bull’s penis.

Radio DJ Jordan North, who came in second place, labelled her the “kindest person I have ever met” after she was revealed as the victor.

(Ian West/PA)

Fletcher, 35, is an author and podcast host who is perhaps best known for Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

The book and podcast has seen her interview a number of famous mothers, including the Duchess of Cambridge.

She later told ITV’s Lorraine that Kate was her “dream guest” and had been on her guest wish list “from day one” of starting the podcast.

However Fletcher said interviewing the duchess was “just talking to another mum”.

The Queen of the Castle, who is from Essex, has also had a successful career as a novelist and has written books including Billy And Me, You’re The One That I Want, Dream A Little Dream and Always With Love.

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher (Ian West/PA)

Fletcher has three sons named Buzz, Buddy and Max with her husband Tom Fletcher, who was in McFly.

In 2016, she was named icelolly.com Celebrity Mum of the Year, beating Adele, Coleen Rooney and Sam Faiers to the prize.

Her brother is The Only Way Is Essex star Mario Falcone.

Before entering the castle, Fletcher revealed she had previously been doing a runner bean challenge with her family which is based on I’m A Celebrity.

“It’s where we pretend we are doing an eating trial but actually we are eating our vegetables really fast. Challenges like this find a way of becoming part of the family dynamic and I can’t wait to do this,” she said.