BBC names Sound of 2021 longlist of rising stars

Singer-songwriter Alfie Templeman, who taught himself to play 10 instruments, Wigan four-piece The Lathums and Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper BERWYN are among the musicians on the longlist for BBC Music Sound of 2021.

Also among the 10 new artists tipped for success next year is Bree Runway, whose work draws on a range of styles, including pop, trap, dance, R&B, rock and country, and rapper Dutchavelli, as well as 21-year-old Norwegian singer-songwriter and producer Girl In Red.

The list has been chosen by a panel of industry experts and alumni artists including Billie Eilish, Stormzy and Jorja Smith and also includes R&B singer Greentea Peng, singer, songwriter and producer GRIFF, rapper Pa Salieu and singer Holly Humberstone, who has toured with Lewis Capaldi.

Billie Eilish was on the judging panel (Ian West/PA)

Last year singer Celeste was crowned the winner ahead of a strong longlist featuring the likes of Yungblud, Arlo Parks and Beabadoobee.

Artists named on the list over the years include Stormzy, Adele, Sam Smith, Lady Gaga, Foals, Dizzee Rascal and Capaldi.

The list was compiled using recommendations from more than 160 influential music experts, including artists, DJs, radio and TV producers, journalists, streaming experts and festival bookers.

Adele won the prize in 2008 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

All participants were asked to name their favourite three new acts, who could be performers from any country and any musical genre, whether or not they are signed and must not already be widely known by the UK general public.

The countdown of the top five will begin on January 3 and will continue throughout the week.

The Sound of 2021 winner will be announced on January 7 2021.