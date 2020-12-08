Ellie Goulding becomes ambassador for homelessness charity

Ellie Goulding has been made an ambassador for homelessness charity Crisis.

The singer features in a Christmas campaign video for the charity alongside TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, actress Imelda Staunton and actors Jim Carter and Jonathan Pryce.

Goulding has supported the charity for a number of years and has volunteered at Crisis Christmas centres since 2015.

She said: “Christmas is supposed to be one of the most magical times of the year, but, sadly, for thousands of people who are experiencing homelessness, this isn’t the case.

“I have a longstanding relationship with Crisis and have been passionate about our need to end homelessness for many years.

“I’m delighted to announce that I’ve been appointed an ambassador for Crisis, and to be supporting this year’s Christmas campaign.

“This year, more than ever, Crisis needs your support to make sure people experiencing homelessness can access warmth, food and support to leave homelessness behind for good.”

(Lia Toby/PA)

Last year, Goulding, 33, served drinks at a temporary homeless shelter set up by the charity in London.

Crisis has booked hotels in the capital for a two-week period to provide shelter for homeless people over the festive period.

Chief executive Jon Sparkes said: “We’re delighted to announce that Ellie has become an ambassador, and that she’ll be working with us and our brilliant celebrity supporters this Christmas, helping us to raise awareness of Crisis’ work at Christmas and all year round so that we can continue to be there for people experiencing homelessness.

“No-one should have to spend Christmas homeless and alone.

“We’ll be doing all we can to make sure no-one is alone across Great Britain, from providing accommodation to delivering food to those who need it.

“Please support Crisis this year and donate what you can.”