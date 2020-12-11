Lorraine Kelly blasts celebrities who have broken lockdown rules

Lorraine Kelly has condemned celebrities who have broken coronavirus restrictions as she shared a festive message with television viewers.

The TV presenter made the comments in a mock-up of the Queen’s Christmas address while standing in as the host of Channel 4’s The Last Leg.

After praising the efforts of people across the country in restricting the spread of the virus, she said that famous faces who have flouted the rules can “go f*** yourself”.

(Ian West/PA)

She told viewers: “After a year of lockdowns, tiers and self-isolation, let’s do whatever we can to make sure one day, we can all come together.”

Kelly, 61, added: “To all of us who sacrificed so much this year, I wish you a very merry Christmas and a prosperous 2021.

“Unless, of course, you are a celebrity who broke the rules of lockdown.

“In that case, you can go f*** yourself.”

Last month Rita Ora apologised for celebrating her 30th birthday at a party with friends while England was in lockdown.

On Thursday Sky News confirmed presenter Kay Burley has been suspended for six months after she broke Covid-19 rules while celebrating her 60th birthday.

Kelly was presenting The Last Leg while its usual host Adam Hills quarantines in Australia ahead of visiting his family over Christmas.

While appearing on the programme, she also criticised Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s appearance on Good Morning Britain earlier this week.

He appeared to get emotional about the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock becomes emotional hearing the words of the first man in the world to receive the vaccine, William Shakespeare. He tearily says ‘it makes you so proud to be British’.@piersmorgan| @susannareid100 Watch the full interview👉https://t.co/fzcHkA6S4k pic.twitter.com/IxzfZ3GAVs — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 8, 2020

Kelly labelled it as a “less than convincing performance of the role of overly emotional minister”.

She added: “I was watching that and I was not convinced.”

Kelly said he looked like he was trying to pull hair out of his nose in an effort to make himself cry.