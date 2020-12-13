Taylor Swift on course for chart success after releasing surprise album

Three songs from Taylor Swift’s surprise album are on course to debut in the top 40.
The pop superstar surprised fans on Thursday by announcing Evermore, a follow-up to chart-topping Folklore, which also arrived without warning in July.
The record’s lead single Willow is on track to debut at number four, according to the Official Charts Company’s first look.
Champagne Problems is currently at number 12 and No Body No Crime featuring pop-rockers Haim sits at number 15.
If they hold on, Swift’s tally of top 40 songs in the UK will rise to 34.
Swift celebrated her 31st birthday on Sunday and gifted her fans a remix of Willow by the producer Elvira.
She shared the track on Twitter and wrote: “Not to be all ‘iTs mY BiRtHdAY & I jUsT wAnNa DaNcE’ but… it is and I do. So here’s the willow dancing witch version, remixed by Elvira, a bad ass female producer I really respect.”
Swift has described Evermore, her ninth studio album, as a “sister record” to its predecessor.
It contains 15 tracks, while there will be an additional two bonus songs on the deluxe version.
She has again worked with Aaron Dessner of rock band The National and singer-songwriter Jack Antonoff.
Elsewhere on the singles chart, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You holds on to the number one spot after topping the charts for the first time 26 years after release.
Wham!’s Last Christmas follows close behind at number two.
Two newly recorded Christmas songs could climb into this week’s top 10.
Jess Glynne’s This Christmas lifts 10 places to number three, while Justin Bieber’s rendition of Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree rises 17 spots to number seven.
The weekly chart will be revealed on Friday.
