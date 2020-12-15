Angellica Bell says it was a ‘real honour’ to dress up as Kamala Harris

TV presenter Angellica Bell said it was a “real honour” to dress up as US vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

The former CBBC host donned a white jumpsuit to impersonate Ms Harris, while comedian Alan Carr dressed up as her running mate and president-elect Joe Biden.

It was for Heat magazine’s annual Stars Dress Up photoshoot.

Angellica Bell and Alan Carr got into the Christmas spirit by dressing up as Kamala Harris and Joe Biden (Heat/PA)

Bell, who co-presents ITV’s The Martin Lewis Money Show, said: “I just thought it was a real honour, because she’s amazing – such a trailblazer, and someone we can all look up to.”

Carr, who wore a dark suit with grey hair to get the look of Mr Biden, said: “This photo symbolises so much hope, so it was a no brainer to do this year. And I thought I’ve got to get Angellica Bell, one of my best friends, to be Kamala.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star AJ Pritchard also took part and transformed into one of the viral figures of 2020 – Tiger King’s Joe Exotic.

He wore a platinum blonde wig and a sequined shirt to impersonate the jailed big cat enthusiast.

Pritchard said: “Of course I watched Tiger King – I got into it way too much. Joe Exotic or Carole Baskin? I’m on Joe’s side – look at me, I wouldn’t do this for many people!

“The wig is more than a statement, it’s a way of life. I also love a jazzy shirt. When you see me wearing this on Instagram, you’ll know I’ve really taken to it – probably a bit too much.”

