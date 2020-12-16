Celebrities sing along to Jingle Bells in video for Barnardo’s Kidsmas campaign

Alison Hammond, Natalie Cassidy and Hollie Arnold are among the celebrities backing a Barnardo’s Christmas campaign.

The children’s charity has launched a video compilation of the celebrities, children and Barnardo’s staff singing along to Jingle Bells.

The video supports Barnardo’s Kidsmas campaign, which aims to help vulnerable children over the festive period.

Natalie Cassidy (Matt Crossick/PA)

The charity is urging members of the public to hold Kidsmas events such as a party or quiz in order to raise funds.

This Morning presenter Hammond, Paralympian and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Arnold and EastEnders star Cassidy featured alongside other celebrities in the video, including radio DJs Kate Lawler and Katie Thistleton.

The Only Way Is Essex’s Georgia Kousoulou and children’s characters Sooty and Sweep also helped to perform the song.

Hammond said: “There are so many challenges for children growing up these days, which have been made even more difficult by the year we’ve had.

“Bringing joy and laughter to children is something I’m very passionate about, so I hope that this fun rendition of Jingle Bells will help to brighten people’s days – whilst encouraging them to support Barnardo’s and its Kidsmas campaign, if they can.”

Kate Lawler (Danny Lawson/PA)

Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan said: “For many children, Christmas is a time for family, festivities and fun.

“But for the vulnerable children Barnardo’s supports, it often comes with serious challenges.

“This year, with abuse, poverty, bereavement, mental health issues and loneliness on the rise in the wake of the Covid pandemic, even more children will be deprived of the chance to enjoy the festive season.

“That’s why this year’s Kidsmas campaign is so important.

“Everyone can take part – by throwing a virtual Kidsmas party, building a fundraising snowman or simply making a direct donation.

“Now, more than ever, we need the support of our partners and the generosity of the British public to raise funds to reach the children who need us most.”